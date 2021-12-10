Aryan Khan wants waiver from appearing before NCB every week

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan has approached the Bombay high court on Friday seeking a waiver from appearing before the Narcotics Control Bureau office every Friday to mark presence. Now that the cruise drugs case in which he was arrested has been transferred to NCB's special investigation team, the bail condition that Aryan has to appear at the Mumbai office of the NCB could be relaxed, said the plea. The plea could be heard next week.

The application also said that he has to be accompanied by police personnel every time he visits the NCB office here due to the large number of media persons waiting outside.

Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB on October 3 on charges of alleged possession, consumption and sale/purchase of drugs following a raid on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. He was granted bail by the high court on October 28. The high court also imposed 14 conditions on him. One of the bail conditions was he has to appear before the NCB each Friday. Apart from this, he is not allowed to leave Mumbai without informing the agency and not to leave India without permission from the special NDPS court.

After getting bail, Aryan Khan has marked his presence every Friday without any exception. On December 10 too, he arrived at the NCB office.

Earlier, model Munmum Dhamecha, a co-accused in the case approached the Bombay high court asking permission to mark her presence at the Delhi office as she is a Delhi resident.

(With PTI inputs)