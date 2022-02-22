As Congress protests, Karnataka assembly Speaker calls RSS a ‘nationalist organisation’

Karnataka legislative assembly speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri on Monday took strong exception to Congress members ‘unnecessarily’ bringing in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) during their protest in the well of the House.

“I would like to remind the Congress that the RSS is a nationalist organization, which is trying to organise the Hindus and you should be supporting it. Can RSS be held at fault for any issues in the house?” Kageri screamed from his chair as Congress leaders demanded the removal of state minister KS Eshwarappa over his controversial comment about replacing the national flag with a saffron one. Congress used the issue to disrupt the house since the beginning of the joint session, last Monday.

The Congress and the BJP locked horns over the murder of Harish, a Bajrang Dal activist in Shivamogga district, about 300 kms from Bengaluru, on Sunday night.

The murder has fueled the heated arguments and animosity between groups and communities, each holding the other responsible for the problems.

Congress has kept the pressure on the government over the hijab row and the comments made by Rural Development and Panchayat (RDPR) minister Eshwarappa. Their ‘day-and-night’ protests by the legislators whereby they spend the night inside the Assembly began on Thursday demanding Eshwarappa’s dismissal.

The duel between the two national parties adds to the stalemate of the ongoing Joint Session of the legislature which began on February 14 and is scheduled to go on till February 25.

As the House met for the day, Congress members trooped into the well of the House and started shouting slogans demanding action against Eshwarappa.

Slogans like - “Down, down BJP”, “Suspend Eshwarappa”, “Eshwarappa desha drohi (traitor)”, “Down Down desha drohi BJP government”, “Speaker give justice”, “This government is RSS’ puppet”, “We want Constitution, not Manuvada” - among others marred the proceedings.

After the murder of Harish, Congress has demanded the resignation of Home Minister Araga Jnanendra.

The Speaker said several attempts have been made by him for the smooth conduct of the proceedings of the house, by calling a meeting of the Leader of the House (CM Basavaraj Bommai) and Leader of Opposition, along with other senior leaders, but it has failed.

“Difference of opinion is common in a democracy, but we are duty-bound to conduct the proceedings of this House. If the government has not agreed to your demands, protest outside and cooperate to run the House. We have to discuss developmental issues, issues of the people here,” he said.

Amid the ruckus, the BJP government managed to pass four pieces of legislation – the Karnataka Civil Services (Validation of Selection and Appointment of 2011 batch Gazetted Probationers) Bill, 2022; The Karnataka Stamp (Amendment) Bill, 2022; The Karnataka Stamp (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022; The Criminal Law Amendment Ordinance, 1944, (Karnataka Amendment) Bill, 2022 - without any discussions.

The bills include the regularisation of the disputed 2011 KAS batch officers employment, which was challenged in the high court.

The Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) had conducted exams for 362 Gazetted probationary officers posts. But the then Siddaramaiah-led Congress government had annulled the entire list after alleged large-scale malpractice.

The government has proposed to cap the stamps and registration fee at ₹25 crores for industries that want to set up shop in Karnataka.