As Covid sees rapid spread, Mandaviya said Centre reviewing existing health infra in all states

The central government is continuously reviewing the existing health infrastructure in all states, Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Tuesday amid a massive spike in daily Covid-19 infections across the nation.

"We are continuously reviewing the existing health infrastructure and preparedness in all states in the country," the health minister was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Mandaviya’s statement on a day Delhi, Maharashtra, West Bengal and several other states reported exponential growth in daily cases of the viral disease. The fresh surge comes in the backdrop of the detection of the highly transmissible Omicron variant, which is sweeping across the country.

India on Tuesday logged as many as 37,379 new Covid-19 cases, which was a spike of 10.75 per cent from the preceding day in the biggest single-day jump since early September.

This was the seventh consecutive day when the country saw a rise in the daily Covid cases. On Monday, India logged 33,750 fresh infections.

Following Tuesday's figures, the cumulative tally of India has reached 3,49,60,261, according to the data by the Union ministry of health and family welfare. The active caseload has also been pushed to 1,71,830, accounting for 0.49% of the total cases.

As many as 124 new fatalities due to Covid-19 were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll in India to 482,017.

Meanwhile, the number of cases of the highly transmissible Omicron variant of Covid-19 reached 1,892, with Maharashtra (568) and Delhi (382) being the leading contributors. Kerala, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu all feature in the top 10 most-hit states due to the variant and have over 100 infections recorded so far.

Telangana, Karnataka, Haryana and Odisha are other states in the top 10 list in India, according to the health ministry's bulletin.

On January 1, the Centre asked all states and union territories to start setting up makeshift hospitals to increase the availability of beds and create special teams to evaluate home isolation cases.

The government has also been asked to consider using hotel rooms and other similar accommodations in line with Covid-dedicated hospitals to cater to patients showing mild to moderate symptoms.

