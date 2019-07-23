As Karnataka trust vote nears, Bengaluru police ban protests in city

The Bengaluru police have invoked prohibitory orders in the city Tuesday afternoon for 48 hours after Congress workers staged a protest and scuffled with cops outside an apartment where independent MLAs who have resigned are said to be staying.

“Any unauthorised assembly of five or more people will be acted on,” police commissioner Alok Kumar said.

All pubs and wine shops will be shut in the city for the next 48 hours. The prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) will be in force till 6 pm of 25th July.

The prohibitory order came just ahead of the trust vote in the Karnataka assembly where chief minister H D Kumaraswamy moved a confidence motion.

Congress workers tried to storm Nitesh Wimbledon Park- a residential apartment complex near the assembly where the independents are said to be lodged.

Ivan D Souza, a Congress leader, said that they wanted to meet their party men who he claimed were being held against their will in that apartment complex.

First Published: Jul 23, 2019 17:52 IST