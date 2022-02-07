As schools reopen, the Centre announces a comprehensive action plan

New Delhi: With Covid-19 cases declining in India, states and Union Territories (UTs) have also started reopening schools, with 11 of them having fully reopened schools as of Friday, and 16 having partially resumed physical classes.

Delhi also on Friday announced to reopen schools in a staggered manner for classes 9 to 12 from February 7. Now only eight states/UTs haven't reopened schools yet.

Taking note of the serious disruption in education due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Centre has also announced a series of initiatives this past week.

This includes: Expanding the One Class One TV Channel initiative under the PM e-Vidya scheme to 200 channels from the existing 12; announcing a ‘digital university’ in the Budget; modifying guidelines for school reopening while stressing on a smooth transition of students upon resumption of physical classes; and preparing a Learning Recovery Plan (LRP) for states and UTs for session 2022-23. The Centre has also offered to provide additional financial support to states as a “one-time measure” for several initiatives.

Budget focuses on ‘digital push’

Acknowledging "learning loss” caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech announced several initiatives, including the expansion of the “One Class One TV Channel” initiative under the PM e-Vidya scheme from 12 to 200 channels.

“Due to the pandemic-induced closure of schools, our children, particularly in the rural areas, and those from scheduled castes and scheduled tribes, and other weaker sections, have lost almost two years of formal education,” Sitharaman said. “We recognise the need to impart supplementary teaching and to build a resilient mechanism for education delivery.”

The expanded One Class One TV Channel initiative “will enable all states to provide supplementary education in regional languages for classes 1-12,” she said.

The PM e-vidya scheme, which comes under the digital India e-learning programme, covers all government initiatives to provide access to multi-mode digital education to students and teachers.

The government also announced the establishment of a digital university “to provide access to students across the country to world-class quality universal education, with [a] personalised learning experience.”

Even though the overall Budget allocated for the digital India e-learning programme was lowered to ₹421.01 crore for 2022-23 from ₹645.61 crore in the last financial year, it was 14.7% higher than the revised estimate of the programme in 2021-22.

Industry experts hailed the government for announcing these initiatives in the Budget. “The government's focus on digital equality, particularly for the most marginalised young people, such as young women, people with disabilities, and young people in rural and remote areas, is a welcome move, given the learning loss we witnessed post-pandemic. Initiatives like One Class, One Channel under eVIDYA, and a digital university will help young people access future skills and economic opportunities (jobs and entrepreneurship), contributing to nation-building and societies' collective wellbeing. Additionally, the focus on providing access to these initiatives in Indian languages will lead to a wider, more inclusive impact,” said Dhuwarakha Sriram, chief of Generation Unlimited (YuWaah) and Youth Development and Partnerships at UNICEF.

Learning Recovery Plan

The ministry of education on February 1 wrote to all the states and UTs informing them about a Learning Recovery Plan (LRP) for school students and asked them to incorporate it in their Annual Work Plan and Budget (AWP&B) for the 2022-23 session.

“To mitigate the impact of the pandemic, there was an imperative need to have an urgent and appropriate strategy to ensure a continuum of learning,” the ministry said in the letter.

The plan emphasises taking several measures, including identification of out-of-school and drop out children; preparation of district-wise child registries; remedial plans on the basis of National Achievement Survey (NAS) 2021 report card; 100% delivery of books and uniform; and weekly time-table of learning outcomes to be achieved.

As per the plan, ahead of the academic session 2022-23, which is likely to begin in April if the Covid-19 situation allows, an Oral Reading Fluency (ORF) study using either offline or online modes between March and April will be conducted for class 3 students. The NCERT will be responsible for conducting the ORF that assesses the ability to read age-appropriate text at a certain minimum pace, accurately, and with comprehension.

The states have also been asked to identify out-of-school children and dropouts from each class and mainstream them between March and April. The ministry has suggested door-to-door surveys or helpdesk or app-based surveys for this purpose.

Between April and May, the ministry said that the states should ensure twinning or clustering of schools with other private or state or central government-run schools to learn from each other. These twinned or cluster schools will meet every month to “discuss innovative pedagogy, teaching of disabled children, joint sports/quiz/public speaking activities, etc. Consolidate available resources with neighbourhood schools,” the guidelines stated.

To prepare remedial programmes, the ministry asked the states to use the NAS 2021 report card as a benchmark. The NAS 2021 was conducted on November 12, 2021, across the country to assess the learning level of students. This year, NAS results would be crucial to gauge the learning loss caused by the pandemic.

Between July and August, the states have been asked to ensure 100% delivery of textbooks and uniforms; supplementary study material; tracking of students and preparation of “child registries” from school to district level; and complete mainstreaming of out-of-school children. Besides, the state governments have also been asked to prepare and roll out customized training programmes for teachers by October.

The ministry on Thursday also issued modified guidelines for reopening of schools with a special focus on a smooth transition of students upon resumption of physical classes, and asked the states to prepare school-readiness and bridge courses.

Additional financial assistance to states

As a part of the LRP, the central government will be offering additional financial support to states as a “one-time measure” for several initiatives, including ₹10,000 for tablets to 2.5 million primary teachers under its flagship Samagra Siksha Abhiyan (SSA).

Under the SSA scheme, the Centre and the states share finances in a 60:40 ratio. In northeastern states, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand the ratio is 90:10. In this year’s budget, the finance ministry has allocated a bulk of the outlay for schools ( ₹37,383.36 crore) to the SSA scheme. The scheme is applied to government and government-aided schools.

According to the LRP document, the government has proposed to provide a Teacher Resource Package (TRP) under which ₹10,000 per teacher for tablets will be provided to 2.5 million primary teachers across the country.

It further suggested expansion of the National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading with Understanding and Numeracy (NIPUN Bharat) scheme and offered to provide financial support of ₹500 per student enrolled in classes 6 to 10. “Since [the] availability of devices and the internet is still a major issue, workbooks, worksheets, activity material and additional books for higher classes become all the more important for continuity of learning. States and UTs may prepare grade-wise material and ensure their delivery to the students. All children must be provided this package in the beginning of the academic session of 2022-23,” the guidelines stated.

The ministry also offered financial support of ₹6.40 lakh non-recurring and ₹2.40 lakh recurring cost for Information and Communications Technology (ICT) facilities at each Block Resource Center (BRC). Besides, the Centre has also offered an assistance of ₹20 lakh per state/UT for the conduct of the ORF study as mentioned above.

A senior official in the ministry of education said, “The states and UTs can incorporate these interventions in their PAB (SSA) proposals for 2022-23. The ministry will review the proposals and provide necessary approvals.”

A welcome plan

Experts welcome the learning recovery plan. “The Learning Recovery Plan looks comprehensive and is a welcome step towards ensuring access and improving comprehension. We feel that provisions such as the Oral Reading Fluency Study, ICT facility to BRCs and strengthening of CRCs will help improve the learning outcomes of students and have the potential to be transformative,” said Santanu Mishra, Co-founder, Smile Foundation.

Meanwhile, teachers say that complete reopening of schools is a successful on-ground implementation of the initiatives. “For the successful and timely implementation of these guidelines, 100% resumption of physical classes is required. The Centre should also ask states to reopen schools for all classes at the earliest. Besides, the financial support extended by the Centre is also voluntary for the states to take or not. It should be made mandatory for this academic session,” said Prabhakar Mishra, a government primary school teacher in Bihar’s West Champaran district.