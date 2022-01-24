Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM to field candidates for 24 Bihar legislative council seats

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) is set to field its nominees in all 24 constituencies for the upcoming legislative council elections, likely in February-March this year.

State AIMIM chief and member of the legislative assembly from Amaur Akhtarul Iman said that the party has decided to contest all local bodies’ seats of the council alone or in adjustment with like-minded parties.

“A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting attended by the party MLAs and other senior functionaries on the direction of national party chief Asaduddin Owaisi. The party will also field its nominees in the by-elections for Bochahan assembly constituency in Muzaffarpur,” announced Iman, while talking to the media in Kishanganj.

This is for the first time that the AIMIM is gearing up for the upper house elections. Earlier the party had contested 20 seats in the 2020 assembly elections from north eastern districts of Bihar in alliance with Upendra Kushwaha-led RLSP and Mayawati-led BSP, and won five seats. It was the first electoral success of the party in Bihar.

Iman said that the massive support of the people during the past assembly polls had emboldened the party to fight the by-election at Bochahan seat, which fell vacant on the demise of Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) MLA Musafir Paswan, who died in November last year after prolonged illness.

The State AIMIM chief claimed that the party was approach by many leaders, who are capable enough to wrest the seats for the party in the council. “We are confident of having party members in the upper house,” said Iman.

The election from local bodies constituencies to the council was due since July last year. Elected members of the panchayati raj institutions and the urban local bodies are the electors for the council elections from the local bodies’ seats, which spread across the state. The election on these seats could not be held owing to delay in PRI and urban bodies’ elections in the aftermath of Covid-19 pandemic.

