Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan govt wins trust vote in assembly

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 17:01 IST

A month after rebellion from 19 dissident legislators of his party threatened the survival of his government, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot sailed through the trust vote in the state assembly on Friday.

The vote took place a day after Sachin Pilot attended the Congress Legislature Party meeting at CM Gehlot’s house and declared that he is determined to act in the “interest of the people of Rajasthan and in accordance with the promises made”.

The win in the House will allow CM Gehlot six months’ time to build and repair ties with the rebels who have come home.

“The vote of confidence which was brought by the government has been passed with a very good majority today in the Rajasthan assembly. Despite various attempts by the opposition, the result is in favour of the government,” said Sachin Pilot after the voting.

The leader added that this should put a full stop to all suspicions about the numerical strength of the government.

“A roadmap has been prepared for all the issues that were being raised. I have complete faith, that roadmap will be announced timely,” said Pilot, referring to the truce deal he secured with the Congress high command before he returned to the state.

Rajasthan parliamentary affair minister Shanti Dhariwal moved a motion of confidence in the assembly.

Initiating the debate on the motion, Dhariwal blamed the Centre for trying to “topple” the governments in Madhya Pradesh, Manipur and Goa, using money and power, but said a similar attempt in Rajasthan would not succeed.

Referring to Akbar, he said the Mughal emperor had to taste defeat in Mewar of Rajasthan during his quest to expand his empire. Similarly, BJP’s attempts to topple the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government were defeated, he added.

Ahead of the trust vote, CM Gehlot had said it would be “a victory of truth”.