ASI, 3 terrorists killed in Kashmir

Updated: Aug 30, 2020 23:15 IST

Srinagar An assistant sub-inspector and three terrorists affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were killed in an encounter in Srinagar, officials said Sunday.

The encounter was triggered after the three terrorists attacked a checkpoint manned by police and CRPF officials in Pantha-Chokh area of Srinagar late on Saturday night, J&K Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said. The attackers opened fire and attempted to snatch the rifles of the security personnel, he added.

The militants opened fire when security personnel cordoned the area. “The fire was retaliated by the forces in which one militant was killed initially,” he said.

“During the exchange of fire we lost a brave and daring officer of our lead SOG team, Babu Ram. He was an experienced member of our SOG team and had been involved in operations for a long time. We pay our tributes to this brave jawan,” he said.

The officer said that the encounter continued till early morning after security forces tried to convince the militants to surrender. “But the firing started again during which the other two terrorists were also killed,” Singh said.

The terrorists were identified as Saqib Bashir Khanday, Umar Tariq Bhat and Zubair Ahmad Shiekh. The three were affiliated with the proscribed outfit LeT, the DGP said. “One of the militants was a commander who was involved in terror activities for some time. He was active for the past one and a half years,” he said.

The DGP hailed the efforts of the security forces. “Our alert forces not only averted a major tragedy but also succeeded in a major operation,” he said.

A wreath laying ceremony was held for the ASI at District Police Lines Srinagar.

In the last three days, 10 militants have been killed in three separate encounters.

Three Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) terrorists and an Army soldier were killed on Saturday in a gunfight in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district. On Friday, four militants were killed in a joint encounter by the army and paramilitary forces in Shopian district of the Valley.