ASI, chowkidar booked for demanding 50,000 bribe from liquor smuggler’s wife; both held

A criminal case was registered against an assistant sub inspector (ASI) and a chowkidar for allegedly demanding ₹50,000 as bribe from the wife of a liquor smuggler in Rohtas.

The case under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and 120 B of the Indian Penal Code was registered against ASI Dinesh Prasad and chowkidar Satyendra Paswan with Nauhatta police station on Saturday on the application of Deputy SP Saroj Kumar Sah.

They have been arrested and sent to judicial custody, superintendent of police Ashish Bharti said on Sunday.

After an audio clip of some policemen demanding the amount from a woman for not implicating her in a liquor recovery case, turned viral on social media platforms, the SP on December 19 formed a probe team under the Deputy SP.

During the probe, the woman was identified as Kusum Devi, wife of liquor smuggler Ravi Chaudhary of Baulia village under Nauhatta police station limits. The policemen demanding bribes were identified as ASI Dinesh Prasad and chowkidar Satyendra Paswan who had made calls from their mobile phones to the woman.

The woman confirmed the demand for a bribe for not implicating her husband in the liquor recovery case. The mobile call records of the policemen also confirmed the allegations, SP Ashish Bharti said.

The ASI and chowkidar were suspended for demanding bribes and departmental proceedings were initiated for further action. Sub inspector Sanjay Kumar Verma, SHO of Nauhatta police station was transferred.

A criminal case was registered against them after detailed investigations and they were arrested, SP Bharti said.