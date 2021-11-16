Aspirants begin lobbying for parties ahead of Karnataka legislative council elections

Prospective candidates for the upcoming elections to 25 seats in the upper house of the Karnataka legislature on December 10 continue to lobby within their own parties and look for possibilities in rival parties as the race for the polls heats up in the southern state.

People aware of the developments said that leaders from all three major parties--Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) or JDS(S)--continue to shop for better prospects within their own as well as rival parties to make the cut.

Of those whose terms in the upper house end include BJP minister Kota Srinivas Poojary and Congress opposition leader SR Patil, among others.

The last day for nominations is on November 23.

On Sunday night, A Manju, who was formerly with the Congress and defected to the BJP before 2019, met opposition leader Siddaramaiah to find his way back to the party fold.

“He (Manju) has been talking to us and is ready to join the Congress. We are still discussing if we should bring him back or not,” said one person directly aware of the developments, requesting not to be named.

Manju had unsuccessfully contested on a BJP ticket against Prajwal Revanna of the JD(S) in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Manju’s son Mantar Gowda too has been in touch with the Congress which Siddaramaiah denied.

“Let the people of Kodagu decide who they want as a candidate,” Siddaramaiah said, refusing to divulge more information about any meeting with the BJP leader.

The developments come even as the BJP, Congress and JD(S) are trying to prepare the ground for the upcoming zilla and taluka panchyat, Bengaluru corporation and the 2023 assembly elections.

The BJP believes that gaining a majority in the upper house can help with easy passage of contentious bills over the course of the next one and a half years before elections. It has so far relied on the JD(S) to either support it or refrain from voting to ensure the passage of bills.

The BJP has 32, the Congress has 29 and the JD(S) has 12 seats in the upper house.

There are several more examples of leaders wanting to jump ship which the JD(S) claims was “decided two years ago”.

“We are aware of those who want to leave our party and it was decided over two years ago,” TA Sharavana, a JD(S) leader said.

Of those who are expected to leave the JD(S) include GT Deve Gowda, Srinivas Gowda, Gubbi Srinivas and Manohar among others.

Most of the interest of leaders from the old Mysuru region appears to head to the Congress while several more are looking at the BJP, according to multiple people aware of the developments.

BJP’s Ravi Kumar said that the party is discussing the candidatures but that nothing has been decided yet.

The BJP is expected to start its Janaswaraj Yatra from November 17 with four senior leaders heading teams across the state to finalise the candidates.