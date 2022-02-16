Assam: 52 cadres of Dimasa terror outfit lay down arms

GUWAHATI: A total of 52 cadres of Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA), a banned terror outfit, surrendered in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district on Wednesday, said the chief minister and the state’s director general of police (DGP).

“Glad that 52 cadres of DNLA including 4 women cadres, have surrendered and joined the existing Dhansiri camp, Karbi Anglong. The weapons surrendered by them include a carbine and a pump action gun, among others. I welcome you all to mainstream,” chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted.

This is the second major laying down of arms by the outfit representing the Dimasa community in the past two months. In December, 67 cadres of DNLA surrendered in Karbi Anglong.

“Paying heed to the call of peace by the Assam government, a total of 52 cadres of DNLA have surrendered along with deadly arms at Dhansiri, Karbi Anglong. This culminates the surrender process of DNLA in Karbi Anglong. Let peace prevail,” state DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta tweeted.

