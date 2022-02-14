Assam BJP women’s unit lodges complaint against Rahul Gandhi over tweet

The ‘mahila morcha’ of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam filed a police complaint on Monday against former Congress president Rahul Gandhi over one of his posts on Twitter.

Angoorlata Deka, president of the women’s wing, filed the complaint against Gandhi at the Dispur police station in Guwahati accusing the Congress leader of trying to remove the eight states of northeast from the minds of the public.

The move was in response to Gandhi’s tweet on February 10 where he stated-“There is strength in our Union. Our Union of cultures. Our Union of diversity. Our Union of languages. Our Union of people. Our Union of states. From Kashmir to Kerala, from Gujarat to West Bengal. India is beautiful in all its colours. Don’t insult the spirit of India.”

“There seems to be similarity between the claims made by China for many decades over Arunachal Pradesh and Rahul Gandhi’s statement. Through his tweet, Gandhi seems to be supporting China’s false claims as well as threatening the unity and sovereignty of our country,” the complaint stated.

Deka urged the police to register an FIR under relevant provisions and probe the remark made by Gandhi.

The Guwahati police haven’t confirmed whether an FIR has been lodged. A senior officer said on condition of anonymity that they will take action on Deka’s complaint after making necessary inquiries.

