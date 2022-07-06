Assam cabinet clears indigenous status for five Muslim communities

The Assam cabinet on Tuesday decided to grant indigenous status to five Assamese-speaking Muslim communities from the state — a move that will distinguish them from Bengali-speaking Muslims — a state minister announced on Tuesday.

“The Cabinet has decided to grant indigenous status to five communities. They are Goria, Moriya, Deshi, Julah and Syed. People from these five Muslim communities will be categorised as Assamese Muslim sub-groups or indigenous Assamese Muslims,” state health minister Keshab Kumar Mahanta told reporters.

Tuesday’s move cames after last month’s announcement by chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma that the state government would take steps for separate classification of indigenous minorities in the state, including Muslim communities.

At the time, the CM had said the move was necessitated to identify those people from minority communities who have not migrated to Assam and are original residents of the region.

“We have been demanding a separate classification for our communities since 2006. But since there was no such thing, we were getting marginalised and sidelined by Bengali-speaking Muslims. We thank the government for today’s decision,” said Hafizul Ahmed, chairperson of Goriya Unnayan Parishad.

For several years, indigenous Muslims in Assam have been seeking a separate classification that distinguishes them from Muslims who migrated to the state from East Pakistan (now Bangladesh).

Following such requests, which include a separate census for indigenous Muslims, the state government had constituted seven committees regarding their issues. These committees submitted their reports earlier this year.

According to 2011 census, there are over 10.67 million Muslims in Assam.

Unlike Bengali-speaking Muslims who migrated from East Bengal and Bangladesh, indigenous Assamese Muslims use Assamese as their mother tongue and follow cultural traditions and festivities similar to Assamese Hindus.

“We are a microscopic minority in Assam and have not been getting any benefits despite being indigenous people of the state. Today’s decision is a historic one for us and will pave the way for a separate census of our communities,” said eminent advocate Nekibur Zaman, a member of the Goria community.

Tuesday’s development comes as a fresh political flashpoint in the state. Recently, after the Assam government decided to provide minority certificates to Muslim, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains and Parsis, the Congress alleged that the move was an attempt to divide the Assamese society.

