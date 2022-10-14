IIT Kharagpur student from Assam's Tinsukia found dead in hostel room

The body of an Indian Institute of Technology or IIT Kharagpur student was reportedly found in a hostel room on Friday. The student, 23, was found dead by the police, who had been called after a foul smell began coming from the closed room in the Lala Lajpat Rai Hall. The victim, a third-year mechanical engineering student, was a resident of Assam's Tinsukia.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, a local media report claimed, adding that it appeared to be a case of suicide, but all angles were being looked into.

There have been several incidents of deaths by suicide on IIT campuses in recent months.

On October 9, a 20-year-old student, hailing from Andhra Pradesh, was found hanging in his hostel room at the IIT Guwahati. He was a fifth-semester B Tech student in computer science and engineering and was alleged to have committed suicide due to “mental pressure”, police said.

On September 7, a 23-year-old IIT-Hyderabad student allegedly committed suicide at a lodge near the institute where he was staying. The BTech graduate allegedly jumped off the terrace of the building. A native of Rajasthan's Jodhpur, he had been staying at the lodge in Sangareddy town after passing out from IIT three months ago.

On September 6, a 32-year-old PhD student at IIT-Kanpur allegedly died by suicide in his hostel room. The victim, who was pursuing PhD in mechanical engineering, hanged himself, police commissioner BP Jogdand said, adding no suicide note was recovered from the room.

In a similar incident on August 31, a second-year MTech student was found dead on the IIT Hyderabad campus.

On August 20, a female IIT student was found dead on the railway tracks near the Avadi railway station in Chennai. The student hailed from Odisha. She had come to the institute for research work for 3 months and was staying at the IIT Madras hostel. She had completed her MTech and PhD from Delhi.

(With inputs from PTI)

