Guwahati, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday handed over appointment letters to 400 health officers, asserting that his government is committed to creating employment opportunities for youths. Assam CM hands over appointment letters to 400 health officers

At an official function here, Sarma distributed the appointment letters among ‘Medical and Health Officers’, and said it marked a cumulative total of 1,20,359 recruitments provided to youths in the state.

"Taking a leap towards our goal of over 1.5 lakh government jobs, I am distributing appointment letters to 400 Medical and Health Officers. These officers will add muscle to our efforts of delivering quality healthcare to the last mile at the grassroots," he said.

In the last few years, delivering quality healthcare and providing jobs have been the key priorities of the Assam government, Sarma said.

"With these appointments, the aspirations of millions of people of getting better healthcare delivery and services will be fulfilled," he said.

The CM also said the state government's robust interventions in the healthcare sector in the last few years have ensured that there has been a rapid reduction in maternal mortality rate and infant mortality rate.

"In recent years, Assam has seen a sharp decline in maternal mortality rate. From 480 when I first took charge as health minister to 167 now, the numbers will plunge more. With continued efforts, Assam is expected to reach the national average in the next 3-4 years. Our efforts in this direction will continue," he said.

The Assam government's goal is to have 30 medical colleges by 2029, and it is moving ahead in this direction in a systematic manner, Sarma said.

"From just three in 2006, today we have 13 functional medical colleges, delivering quality healthcare at affordable rates. The results have been gratifying... healthy citizens, finest treatment and also many additional employment opportunities for our youth.

"When I initiated work on Jorhat Medical College as health minister, people questioned my decision and criticised every step taken, but we still succeeded. Today, the inauguration of a medical college has become a routine affair," he said.

The chief minister also said the private sector should complement public health institutions, not compete with it for patients.

"Only then will our medical landscape evolve into a patient-centric one with clear roles set for public and private health institutions," he added.

