Home / India News / Assam CM orders probe into leak of question paper for police recruitment test

Assam CM orders probe into leak of question paper for police recruitment test

The test for the recruitment of 597 police sub-inspectors was cancelled on Sunday after the question paper was leaked ahead of the exam.

india Updated: Sep 20, 2020 20:46 IST
Utpal Parashar
Utpal Parashar
Hindustan Times, Guwahati
Assam Chief Ministerial Sarbananda Sonowal has asked Director General of Police (DGP) Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta to conduct the inquiry expeditiously and nab the culprit responsible for the leak.
Assam Chief Ministerial Sarbananda Sonowal has asked Director General of Police (DGP) Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta to conduct the inquiry expeditiously and nab the culprit responsible for the leak.
         

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has ordered an inquiry into the leak of a question paper of a written test for police sub-inspectors which was scheduled for Sunday.

Sonowal, who holds the home portfolio, directed Director General of Police (DGP) Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta to conduct the inquiry expeditiously and nab the culprit responsible for the leak. He also asked Mahanta to probe if there was any conspiracy to derail the recruitment process.

The written examination for 597 posts of sub-inspectors, which drew thousands of applicants in 154 centres across the state, had to be cancelled after the question paper was leaked.

“Before the start of the examination, the question paper was leaked and circulated on Whatsapp,” a statement issued by the chairman, state level police recruitment board, said.

“In the interest of justice to the aspiring candidates and to ensure merit based selection, on the direction of the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Assam, the examination was cancelled,” it added.

The criminal investigation department (CID) of Assam Police has lodged an FIR in this regard and started investigations to nab the culprits.

The new dates of the written examination are expected to be announced within a month.

Amid China’s actions across Indo-Pacific, 2nd Quad meeting slated to be held in Tokyo in Oct
Ruckus in RS taints image of Parliament: Rajnath Singh
DC vs KXIP Live: Stoinis hits 20-ball 50, DC set 158-run target for KXIP
‘I am also a farmer’: Rajnath Singh’s counter to attack on farm bills
Don’t want to say anything political: Rajnath on no-confidence motion
India’s nominal GDP to grow 19 per cent in 2022: Finance ministry
After ruckus in Rajya Sabha, Venkaiah Naidu to take a call on unruly behaviour of MPs
