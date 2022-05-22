Assam Congress leaders on way to meet agitating tea-garden workers stopped by cops

Silchar: A team of opposition Congress party leaders heading towards Daloo tea garden to meet workers protesting against their eviction to make way for a new airport in Assam’s Cachar district was stopped by police on Sunday.

Nearly a thousand workers of the Daloo tea garden have been protesting against the uprooting of more than three million tea bushes by the Assam government. A total of 2500 bighas of land of Daloo, a functional tea garden, will be used for building a greenfield airport in Cachar.

Leader of the Opposition in the Assam assembly Debabrata Saikia, working president of state Congress Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha and other party leaders attempted to meet the protesting workers on Sunday afternoon.

They were, however, stopped at Udharbond area which is around 10 kilometres away from the tea garden. A team of Cachar police headed by SP Ramandeep Kaur stopped the Congress delegation citing security issues.

Kaur said that Section 144 of CrPC had already been imposed in the area and hence they couldn’t allow the Congress delegation to proceed. “I asked them to seek permission from the deputy commissioner if they wanted to go because Section 144 was imposed by the DC,” Kaur said.

Debabrata Saikia said that he felt something suspicious was happening inside the tea garden. “They are uprooting more than three million tea bushes in the name of building a greenfield airport while there is no such announcement by the Union civil aviation ministry,” he said.

After days of tension and speculation, the Assam government on May 12 had started clearing tea bushes at the Daloo tea garden in a bid to make way for a greenfield airport.