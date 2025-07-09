Guwahati, A court in Guwahati on Wednesday rejected the bail petitions of six people arrested on charges of tax evasion. Assam: Court rejects bail pleas of six transporters arrested on charges of tax evasion

The court of the chief judicial magistrate, after hearing both sides and finding the bail objection reports justified, rejected the bail applications.

In a statement, the Finance Department said police complaints were lodged against seven persons, proprietors of logistics businesses, involved in the movement of taxable goods without proper documentation, in violation of the provisions of the Assam Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 .

They were arrested following a surprise inspection at the Azara Railway Yard and Paltan Bazar Railway Yard in Guwahati by teams from the GST Intelligence and Enforcement Wing recently.

Items which had arrived from New Delhi in goods trains and were being uploaded into trucks were intercepted.

The drivers failed to produce valid GST documents such as e-way bill, tax invoice, manifest, and consignment note, among others. Hence, for proper verification, the detained vehicles and goods were taken to ASWC, Boragaon, the statement said.

On detailed verification at Assam State Warehousing Corporation , Boragaon, many irregularities were detected, reflecting a systematic modus operandi aimed at evading tax liability during inter-state transportation, it said.

“The pattern points towards habitual white-collar economic offences conducted by these individuals and their logistics entities,” it said.

The individuals are accused of transporting a huge quantity of goods without any documents, which also constitutes dealing with stolen property.

The transporters involved in the movement of such goods are also guilty of criminal breach of trust in collaboration with the consignee and consignor of these goods.

"Considering the seriousness of the offence and its direct impact on state revenue, FIRs were lodged against the seven individuals. And on the basis of the FIRs, police arrested all seven of them," the statement said.

Six of them filed bail application in the court, which was rejected, it added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.