Assam fails deadline to remove encroachments from Kaziranga animal corridors

The Assam government has failed to keep a deadline to remove encroachments and constructions that include resorts and ‘dhabas’ from the nine animal corridors of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR).

On November 3 last year, Assam had sought 3 months’ time from Supreme Court’s central empowered committee (CEC) to remove encroachments and constructions from the animal corridors of KNPTR.

But despite the expiry of three months, the state government has failed to remove all encroachments and constructions from the animal corridors which in turn could impact movement of wild animals from the park especially during the annual floods that submerge a large portion of KNPTR.

“We have stopped further encroachments in the animal corridors and stopped all ongoing construction activities. At present we are assessing which encroachments and constructions took place prior to Supreme Court’s order in 2019. If we get instructions to demolish the constructions, we will do so,” said Parthapratim Barman, circle officer of Kaliabor in Nagaon district.

Seven of the nine animal corridors fall in Nagaon district while the other two are in Golaghat district. Earlier, an inquiry had revealed encroachments and constructions in eight of them.

“In November last year, we removed the boundary wall of a resort which was falling on one animal corridor. Notices have been served to other violators and we will remove them soon,” said Souvik Datta, circle officer of Bokakhat in Golaghat district.

In October last year, a central empowered committee (CEC) of Supreme Court had directed the Assam government to remove all constructions falling in the nine animal corridors close to KNPTR.

The CEC wrote the letter to Assam chief secretary Jishnu Baruah on October 6 directing the state government to file an action taken report within four weeks.

The move followed a report filed in September which indicated that despite a Supreme Court ruling in April 2019 banning all new constructions on the animal corridors, new structures have cropped up in these areas in contempt of the apex court order.

In September, a report (prepared on directions of CEC) by Laetitia J. Syiemiong, deputy inspector general of forest (central) of the Shillong office of Union ministry of environment, forest and climate change, had detected violations of the SC ruling in eight of the nine animal corridors.

The CEC had directed for inspections of the animal corridors following a complaint by environment activist Rohit Choudhury about new constructions undertaken in them.

The inspection found constructions of temple, shops, hotels, ‘dhabas’, restaurants, tea-estates and even a government building in the eight animal corridors. Most of the constructions were at the Haldibari corridor in Golaghat district and Kanchanjuri corridor in Nagaon district.

The report noted that there was total lack of coordination between district administration, forest department and police, which is why violations of the SC ruling were taking place and no action being taken to remove constructions despite repeated attempts.

It also found that while delineation of the nine animal corridors, which have a total length of 44.205 km, had taken place, the state government was yet to formally notify them.

The report suggested demolition of illegal constructions in the animal corridors and a proper survey conducted by Forest Survey of India (FSI) or North East Space Application Centre (NESAC) to find out the correct picture of all constructions in the corridors.

Following the CEC letter, Assam chief secretary informed in November that notices had been issued to owners of ‘dhabas’, resorts and restaurants, high voltage illuminating lights in those areas had been removed, prohibitory orders issued on new constructions and parking of heavy vehicles, playing of loud music and blowing of loud horns stopped.

“Removal of encroachment and other penal action against the violators of Supreme Court’s order would be initiated once the notice period is over. Full completion of the process is likely to take some more time,” Baruah wrote in his letter to CEC.

He also informed that the Assam government is “expeditiously processing” the draft notification of eco sensitive zone for integrated Kaziranga National Park and that the nine animal corridors would be subsumed in the proposed ESZ to facilitate their better monitoring.

“In view of the above, the CEC constituted by the SC may kindly be requested to consider our case holistically and grant at least three months’ time for compliance of directions of SC and CEC,” Baruah wrote.

