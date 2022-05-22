Assam flood situation eases slightly, but death toll climbs to 25

Guwahati: The prevailing flood situation in Assam eased a bit on Sunday with the number of affected districts coming down to 22 from 31 a day earlier. But with 6 new deaths reported, the death toll due to floods increased to 25.

According to a report by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 2095 villages in 64 revenue circles of the state have been hit by floods. Over 719,000 people have been affected across the state and crop area of 95,473 hectares has been submerged in flood waters, the report said.

Four persons drowned in Nagaon district and one each on Cachar and Hojai districts. The dead included four men and two children. At present, 91,518 people displaced by floods are taking shelter in 269 relief camps in eight districts with most of them, 199, in Cachar district.

A total of 253 people (201 in Nagaon district and 52 in Morigaon district) were rescued by SDRF and NDRF personnel using boats on Sunday. As per the ASDMA report, no landslide was reported from anywhere in Assam on Sunday.

A report by the Central Water Commission (CWC) informed that the Kopili River was flowing above the danger level in Dharamtul and Kampur and Disang was flowing above the danger mark at Nanglamuraghat.

According to the IMD’s Guwahati office, moderate to light rain is likely to occur at some places in all seven states in the northeast till May 26—a marked change since last week when the region witnessed heavy to very heavy rainfall.

