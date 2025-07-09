Guwahati, The flood situation in Assam improved marginally on Wednesday with the number of affected people and districts declining, even though the toll in this year’s deluge increased to 30 after a fresh death was reported, an official bulletin said. Assam flood situation improves, toll rises to 30

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority bulletin said that one death was reported from Morongi revenue circle of Golaghat district.

With this, the death toll in this year’s flood and landslides has increased to 30, including six in mudslides.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said rains in upstream areas have led to flooding in the state.

"Our Govt is on ground to assist people with all their needs and ensuring swift rescue and rehabilitation," Sarma said in a post on X.

Altogether 14 revenue circles and 175 villages in the five districts of Golaghat, Nagaon, Hojai, Karbi Anglong and Jorhat are hit by the deluge.

More than 29,000 people remain affected, with Golaghat the worst-hit with 23,084 affected population.

Several agencies, the administration and local people were engaged in rescue operations in Golaghat district.

The number of affected people was over 32,000 in six districts on Tuesday.

Over 5,000 displaced people have taken shelter in 38 relief camps, while another 24 relief distribution centres are functional.

Crop area of 3386 hectares remained inundated, while 87 animals were washed away by floodwaters.

The Dhansiri river was flowing above the danger level in two places – Golaghat and Numaligarh.

Infrastructure such as roads and electricity poles was damaged in different districts, the ASDMA bulletin said.

Agriculture Minister Atul Bora visited some of the worst-affected areas and reviewed the situation.

"To review the latest flood situation, I visited various areas of Bokakhat constituency today, including Kuruwabahi and Chinakana. I interacted with local residents to understand the extent of damage and assess ongoing relief measures," he said in a post on X.

He directed the officials concerned to ensure that flood-affected residents do not face difficulties in receiving aid or compensation.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.