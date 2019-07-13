Assam flood situation worsens; 8.69 lakh people in 21 districts affected

Four more districts in Assam were flooded on Friday taking the number of affected districts to 21 out of the 33 districts in the state. Three more people were killed taking the total to 6 deaths.

According to a report by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), over 8.69 lakh people in 1,556 villages of 68 revenue circles have been affected by the second wave of flooding in the state this year.

The affected districts are Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Sonitpur,Darrand, Baksa, Barpeta, Nalbari, Chirang, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Goalpara, Morigaon, Hojai, Nagaon, Golaghat, Majuli, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia and Sibasagar.

Over 7,600 people who have been have been forced to leave their homes and take shelter in 68 relief camps. The floods have also affected 27,864 hectares of crops.

First Published: Jul 13, 2019 09:24 IST