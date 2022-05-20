Assam govt forms 2 panels to probe irregularities in state civil services exams, decide action

GUWAHATI: The Assam government on Friday constituted two committees to probe alleged irregularities in civil services examinations conducted by Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) in 2014 and decide on the action to be taken in connection with the inquiry report relating to the conduct of civil service examinations-2012 (CCE-2013)

The government set up a five-member committee to examine the report of an inquiry commission regarding malpractices in the conduct of civil service examinations-2012 (CCE-2013) by APSC.

The committee will be headed by chief secretary Jishnu Barua and have Niraj Verma, principal secretary (personnel) as convener. Additional chief secretary Paban Kumar Barthakur and director general of police (DGP) Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta will be members. Additional advocate general Nalin Kohli will assist the committee on legal matters, a government release stated.

The committee will examine the inquiry commission report and suggest whether the entire results of the CCE-2013 be set aside and in case such a recommendation is made, whether the candidates would be entitled to notice and consequential hearings following the basic principles of natural justice.

“In view of the differing nature of ‘omissions’ - ranging from ab increase of marks, change of answer-scripts to complete absence of answer scripts which have come to light, would the action be uniform or graded, depending on the nature of irregularity,” the release added.

The committee will submit its report within two months.

The APSC cash-for-job scam came to light in 2016 when many successful candidates including Assam Civil Service (ACS) and Assam Police Service (APS) officers who appeared in CCE, 2013 were alleged to have indulged in irregular practices allegedly in cahoots with the then APSC chairman Rakesh Paul.

Following the revelations, police lodged several cases and arrested 60 serving officers from the CCE, 2013 batch. After the detection of anomalies, 39 officers were also sacked. While the terminated officers are out on bail, Rakesh Paul, who was arrested in 2016, is still in prison.

Last month, the Justice (retired) Biplab Kumar Sharma commission, which was formed following directions from Gauhati high court, submitted its report on the anomalies in CCE-2013.

Though the report is yet to be made public, the commission’s findings are stated to detail irregularities in answer sheets of many candidates who were declared successful, allegedly in lieu of cash.

The state government also constituted another one-man Inquiry commission comprising Justice (retd) Biplab Kumar Sharma to probe allegations of malpractices in the conduct of CCE-2014 by APSC.

The commission shall inquire into the entire process of selection of the candidates and the role of the chairman and other members of APSC including the staff and candidates and to fix the responsibility. The commission will submit its report within 6 months from May 20, 2022.

