Assam govt implements new SOPs as Omicron cases spread. Read details

The Assam government on Sunday issued new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for international travellers amid the spread of the Omicron variant in India. The presence of new strain has been reported in 21 cases across the country so far.

The new SOPs make it mandatory for international travellers to go for an RT-PCR test on arrival at airport. Those who plan to stay in Assam have been asked to compulsorily quarantine at home for seven days.

If any of the traveller is found positive, he/she will have to abide by the state government protocol, and the samples will also be sent to laboratories for genome sequencing to determine the Covid variant, the state government said in its order.

Assam health minister Keshab Mahanta said that the new SOPs have been formulated on the basis of the protocol for international travellers prepared by the Centre.

The state government has also asked those who are going out of or coming into Assam to upload a self-declaration form on "Air Suvidha" portal before the scheduled journey.

The passengers have been asked to submit travel details for the last 14 days and a negative RT-PCR report, not older than 72 hours.

They should also give an undertaking on the portal or to the ministry of civil aviation through airlines before they are allowed to undertake the journey that they would abide by decisions of the appropriate government authority to undergo home or institutional quarantine as warranted.

The Omicron variant has been reported in four states - Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka - and national capital Delhi.

The total tally has reached 21. Of these, 17 were reported on Sunday alone. Most of these have travel history to south African countries, where Omicron was first detected last month.

Since then, it has spread to two dozen countries, with Europe being the hardest hit.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON