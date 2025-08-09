Guwahati, The Assam government on Saturday urged Central agencies and other stakeholders for timely resolution of pending issues to fast-track implementation of various projects in the state. Assam govt urges stakeholders to resolve issues for timely implementation of projects

The projects ranged from highway crossings to land under defence use to airport-related matters, the progress of which was reviewed by Chief Secretary Ravi Kota.

"Chaired the 10th Monthly Review Meeting with Central Agencies and other key stakeholders in hybrid mode to assess the progress of Government of India projects across various districts of the state," the CS said in a post on X.

Sharing key highlights of the meeting, Kota said the status of highway crossing clearances in Barpeta, Nagaon, Cachar and Bongaigaon, which are critical for the timely completion of infrastructure projects such as substations and distribution lines, was reviewed.

"NHAI, the concerned DCs, and the Power department have been directed to expedite all necessary groundwork," he said.

The Guwahati Ring Road Project is to be accorded top priority, and the district commissioners of Kamrup Metropolitan, Kamrup and Darrang will depute three Competent Authority for Land Acquisition officers exclusively for matters related to the project, the CS directed.

The CALAs will work in close coordination with the respective circle officers for timely resolution of ground-level issues, he added.

The DCs of Lakhimpur, Tinsukia, Sonitpur, Jorhat and Dibrugarh were instructed to coordinate with Northeast Frontier Railway authorities to ensure smooth execution of 10 sanctioned level crossings, identified for conversion into railway overbridges/ underpasses.

The Tinsukia DC has been tasked with monitoring the progress of the Amrit Bharat station platform and taking stringent action against any unauthorised encroachments on railway land, the CS said in the post on X.

All DCs were directed to constitute the Gram Panchayat Digital Access Committee under the Samridh Gram Panchayat Pilot Project of Digital Bharat Nidhi.

Under this initiative, BSNL will provide FTTH connectivity to five private institutions in each of the selected rural areas to promote socio-economic development.

"A total of 95 gram panchayats across 23 districts in Assam have been selected. The DCs are to ensure timely constitution of the committees and maintain close coordination with DoT and BSNL for implementation," Kota said.

The chief secretary asked the Darrang DC to conduct a ground assessment of the land at Kharupetia, currently in use by Army as a Transit Camp, and submit an 'as-is-where-is' report to the Additional Chief Secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management.

Kota further said that the initial meeting for the preparation of the Detailed Project Report for Doloo Airport in Cachar has been conducted, and preliminary cost estimation has been completed, with the land handover process to be expedited.

"All matters related to the 6-lane approach road to the upcoming Guwahati International Airport Terminal are to be managed with seamless coordination between the DC Kamrup Metro, PWD , GIAL, and the executing agency," the CS directed.

The overall supervision of matters pertaining to the Airports Authority of India will be overseen by the Principal Secretary, Transport, he added.

"All concerned departments and agencies were advised to ensure focused follow-up and timely resolution of pending issues to fast-track implementation on the ground," Kota said.

