Diphu , Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya has stressed on effective implementation of central and state government schemes to ensure inclusive development while focusing on the importance of the growth of the local economy. Assam Guv stresses on effective implementation of schemes for inclusive growth

During the first day of his two-day visit to Karbi Anglong district on Thursday, he also emphasised upholding traditions and culture in tandem with development for the true growth of a region.

The government interacted with Padma Shri awardees, renowned sportspersons, social activists and freedom fighters of the district and hailed their role in preserving and promoting Karbi Anglong’s heritage.

“True development lies not only in infrastructural progress but also in the preservation and promotion of one’s own heritage. When traditions, language and culture are upheld in synergy with development, real and meaningful progress takes place,” he said during the interaction.

Lauding their roles, the governor said that they represent the strength of the region and contribute significantly to the progress of the state.

Acharya held a meeting with Chief Executive Member Tuliram Ronghang, executive members and key stakeholders of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council later in the day.

He urged them to work with dedication for the well-being of the people and stressed the need for collective efforts to address the emerging challenges.

“Public welfare and making Assam one of the best states in the country should remain our foremost priority,” he said. In another meeting, the governor took note of the status of various ongoing initiatives of the central and state governments in the jurisdiction of the council.

He emphasised the importance of effective and successful implementation to ensure inclusive development.

Stressing the importance of the local economy, the governor specifically enquired about the agriculture and fishery sectors in the district.

Acharya also reviewed the physical and financial progress and status of 'Amrit Sarovar' projects, PM Awas Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, etc.

Emphasising the need for inclusive development, he called for an increase in the number of beneficiaries under the National Social Assistance Programme.

He also took note of the initiatives under the Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission, and stressed that self-help groups must be empowered through adequate support and facilities.

In the context of the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan, the governor took detailed updates on the implementation of the Nikshay Mitra initiative.

