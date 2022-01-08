Assam heightens restrictions on unvaccinated as Covid cases surge

As Covid cases continued to increase, Assam on Friday decided to impose night curfew from Saturday and a fine of up to ₹25,000 for owner of a public place for allowing un-vaccinated person from January 15. Every Covid-19 patient will be considered having Omicron variant, announced state chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Another north-eastern state, Manipur, made Covid-19 negative test within 48 hours of arrival mandatory for entering the state by any mode of transport. It also decided to set up border Covid check posts to test passengers randomly.

Odisha government on Friday announced closure of all educational institutions from January 10 after 18 students of a technical university, Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology, were found to be infected with Covid.

The state government had already announced shutting of all schools from Friday. Odisha on Friday had reported 2703 new Covid cases in last 24 hours, its single-day high in last six months. The test positivity rate which was below one percent for most of December is now 3.9%.

Bihar government also announced closure of schools for classes 9 to 12 till Jan 21. Now schools and colleges will only conduct online classes, a health department official said. The Goa government on Friday restricted public gatherings to a maximum of 100 persons outdoors and to 50% of the capacity of the hall/auditorium or 100 persons whichever is less, days after 50% cap was imposed on entertainment places and eateries.

The Calcutta high court on Friday gave go ahead to West Bengal government to conduct Gangasagar Mela with certain conditions. Close to half a million people are expected to visit Sagar Island during the mela starting from January 15.

The court said a three-member committee, comprising the leader of opposition, Chairman of West Bengal Human Rights Commission and representative of the State would monitor compliance of the measures suggested by the state government on January 6 to contain Covid 19 in the Sagar island.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that henceforth all COVID19 cases in the state would be considered as those of Omicron variant. Addressing media in Guwahati, he said since December 27 there has been a surge in new COVID19 cases (on Thursday the state recorded 844 new cases and total 9 Omicron cases) and hence stricter measures were needed to control spread of the disease. Sarma said that as per government calculations, between January 20 and January 30, Assam will have nearly as many cases during the peak of the second wave last year (around 6500 cases in a day).

“We assess that this time the peak might be anywhere between 10,000 to 12,000 or maybe more,” he said. The CM informed that testing would be increased from 30,000 daily at present to nearly 100,000 daily. There will be compulsory testing in airports and railway stations of incoming passengers who are non-vaccinated or have taken single dose. Those below 15 years will also have to undergo compulsory testing on arrival, he added.

From Saturday, night curfew timings will be there from 10 pm to 6 am. Wearing of masks in public places is mandatory and police have been instructed to impose fines on those found violating new restrictions.

“Except hospitals, one will have to be fully vaccinated to visit any other public place from January 15. If un-vaccinated people enter public places, owners of those places will have to pay fine of up to ₹25,000,” said Sarma. Nearly 5.5 million eligible recipients in the state are yet to take their second dose of vaccination and the restrictions we will be imposing will affect this segment, he added.

(With inputs from state bureaus)

