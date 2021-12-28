Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma goes on overdrive against drunk driving on New Year’s Eve

GUWAHATI: Chief minster Himanta Biswa Sarma is fronting Assam’s campaign against drunk driving ahead of New Year’s Eve, with video appeals on social media and local TV channels to urge motorists not to drive under the influence of liquor and take other steps to stay safe on the roads.

“As we approach the New Year, I fervently appeal to the public to create an accident-free atmosphere by driving vehicles with caution and alertness,” the chief minister said in his new message televised from Monday.

Till November 30 this year, 2,756 people have died in 6,745 road accidents and another 5252 were injured. That is an average of 8 deaths every day. On two days, December 31 last year and January 1 this year, Assam lost 29 people to road accidents.

“We can avoid these accidents by driving within speed limits, following all traffic rules, not driving under influence of alcohol and wearing seat belts in cars and helmets by both riders in two-wheelers,” Sarma said in his message.

Like many other states, Assam has also ordered night curfew effective from December 26 to restrict movement of people from 11.30pm to 6am as part of the steps taken to minimise the spread of Covid-19 infection. An exception has been made for December 31 night when this restriction will not apply.

Sarma, however, made it clear that he wasn’t only going to rely on his appeal and has ordered strict enforcement of traffic rules.

“I have instructed the police and transport departments to ensure that every two-wheeler rider wears helmet, drivers of cars and two-wheelers have not consumed liquor and speed limits. Let’s ensure that no lives are lost on December 31 and January 1. I seek your cooperation for this,” he added.

Officials said police and transport officials across Assam have started putting up check points, especially at night to use breathalysers and also keep tab on over speeding.

“In Guwahati, we started our campaign five days ago. Till date, 380 people have been found driving under influence of alcohol beyond permissible limits. We have fined each of them ₹10,000 and suspended their driving licenses as per the rules,” said Guwahati commissioner of police Harmeet Singh.

“We want people to realise that driving after consuming liquor and without wearing helmets hurts the society as a whole. The chief minister has directed us to ensure no loss of life due to accident during the New Year celebrations. The society and administration should join hands to ensure safety of all,” he added.

From December 1, the state government made it mandatory for all pillion-riders in two-wheelers above four years to wear helmets. Police and transport officers have been levying fines of ₹1,000 each on those violating the rule.

