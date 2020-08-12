Assam launches flagship scheme to give Rs 830 per month to 17 lakh families

india

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 22:59 IST

With assembly elections due in another eight months, Assam’s Bharatiya Janata Party-led government on Wednesday formally announced launching of a flagship scheme to give Rs 830 per month to nearly 17 lakh families in the state.

The Orunodoi scheme, which is part of the 18 flagship schemes announced in the 2020-21 budget speech in March, aims to meet nutritional and medical needs of economically weak families.

“This is the biggest of the flagship schemes and as far as we know the first such kind in the entire country. The scheme will have a static component as well as a variable part-meaning in some months, the families could get more than Rs 830,” informed Assam health and finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

As part of the scheme, from October 2 a sum of Rs 830 would be transferred to bank accounts of beneficiary families. Of the total sum, Rs 400 would be to procure medicines, Rs 80 to buy sugar, Rs 200 for pulses and Rs 150 to purchase fruits.

“The process to select beneficiaries will start this month. Nearly 15,000 families will be selected from each assembly constituency having less than 2 lakh voters and 17,000 families will be picked in constituencies with more than 2 lakh voters,” said Sarma.

“The amount will be transferred to bank account of women members of the beneficiary families to ensure that it is spent on the family’s genuine needs. This scheme will help families affected financially due to Covid-19,” he added.

The scheme is going to cost the exchequer nearly Rs 210 crore each month. A sum of Rs 2800 crore has been earmarked for the scheme in this year’s budget and the government hopes to gradually increase the number of beneficiary families to 27 lakh in future.

Central and state government employees, those working in public sector undertakings (PSUs), families of sitting and former MPs and MLAs, sitting representatives of rural and urban local bodies, those owning over 15 ‘bighas’ of land, families having tractors, four-wheelers, washing machines, refrigerators and air conditioners etc. won’t be able to avail benefits of the scheme.

Sarma informed that during selection of beneficiaries, preference would be given to families headed by women, widows, unmarried women, women who are separated or divorced, families having members with special needs and below poverty line (BPL) families who are not getting benefits of government’s free rice scheme.