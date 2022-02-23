Assam man allegedly kills cousin in front of her 3-yr-old kid; arrested

SILCHAR: A 32-year-old man from Assam’s Cachar district was arrested from Manipur’s Jiribam district on Tuesday night for allegedly killing his cousin with a sharp object at Chengkoorie area near Silchar town on Tuesday evening, police said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The police officials said that 22-year-old Nisha Sinha, mother of a 3-year-old, was found unconscious and severely injured at a ground near her house at around 3 pm on Tuesday. A sharp object was found near her body. Police also found an identity card of her cousin Amar Sinha from the ground. When her family members took her to Silchar Medical College and Hospitals, the doctors declared that she was already dead.

The family members said that she was at her house and somebody called her at around 1:30 pm on Tuesday.

They said that her 3-year-old son rushed to them crying and led them to the ground near the house where they found Nisha’s bloodstained body.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused has been identified as Amar Sinha, who is also a resident of Chengkoorie area of Silchar town. He works in a private bank in Manipur’s Jiribam district and recently came home for some reason.

The family members revealed that they noticed several marks of stabbing at Nisha’s stomach, wrist and a severe cut on her throat. Some family members claimed that they saw Amar leaving the area with a bike and there were bloodstains on his dress and hand. But at that time, they did not realise the reason as he was in a hurry.

The family members said they believed Amar committed the crime. We are trying to find what went behind the incident, they said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Superintendent of police of Cachar district Ramandeep Kaur said that the police are interrogating Amar Das to find the reason behind this act.

“A case was registered by our officials based on the available facts and the accused named Amar Sinha was arrested from Manipur’s Jiribam district last night. He has not revealed the clear reason behind this act but they were having some personal issues. Their families are related to each other, we are interrogating the other members also to find the actual reason,” she said.