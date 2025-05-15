Guwahati, The Assam government has planned to relocate a state police battalion from the heart of the state capital to the city's outskirts, where an eviction drive took place a few months ago in which two persons were killed and many injured, officials said on Thursday. Assam mulls shifting police battalion to evicted site to protect land from encroachment

To review the area, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday visited the evicted land at Kachutali in Sonapur revenue circle of Kamrup Metropolitan district and said that the 10th Assam Police Battalion is being shifted to protect the site from future encroachment.

"The area has been shortlisted for a proposed relocation of the 10th BN. This area falls under the tribal belt and block, where only government projects can be developed," a senior official said.

The official said around 100 bighas will be required for the battalion, while the remaining part of the total about 1,000 bighas of the evicted land's green and expansive surroundings, will add to the beauty of the facility, he added.

"The government will ensure all necessary arrangements and amenities are provided to enable the battalion to function effectively and fulfil its mandate," the official said.

During the eviction drive on September 12 last year to clear around 1,050 bighas of land, the villagers had allegedly attacked the officials and policemen with sharp weapons, sticks and stones. When police opened fire to disperse the mob, two protesters were killed and nearly 40 people, including 22 government officials and police personnel, were injured in the violence.

After visiting the site for the first time since the eviction took place, Sarma said that as the entire area falls under the tribal belt and block, the non-tribals living before the declaration of the block can continue to stay, but no new non-tribals can settle here.

"So, we have to send those coming after the formation of the tribal belt and block. We had carried out an eviction drive on around 1,000 bighas of land. However, some land brokers are there, and they call back all the evicted people again for settlement on the same land. So, we have decided to arrest those land brokers under the NSA," he added.

Sarma also asserted that the government will create a police battalion so that the land can be protected from future encroachment.

"We will also think about how to utilise the remaining land for public good. We may think of constructing a medical college or university. We may also give allotment to tribal landless people," he added.

The CM said that the government hopes to start the construction work of the battalion in 100 bighas of land in the next six months, and it will require around three years to complete.

Talking about the evicted people not leaving the area yet, he said some people are taking shelter near a mosque.

"The common people want to leave, but the land brokers call them again and again. However, they will now know that the government is strict and will not allow anyone to settle here. If these people are Indian citizens and actually landless, then we can allot them land in their respective original places," Sarma said.

The 10th BN is presently located next to the 4th BN in Kahilipara area, just around five kilometres from the secretariat complex in Dispur. The government has not made public about what it will do with the vacant land after the facility is shifted to Sonapur.

