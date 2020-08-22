e-paper
Assam observes weekend lockdown to combat Covid-19

Earlier on August 14, the state government issued new Covid-19 lockdown guidelines with relaxations between August 16 and 31.

india Updated: Aug 22, 2020 16:24 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Dispur
Guwahati wore a deserted look today with people staying indoors in the fight against coronavirus.
The weekend lockdown to combat Covid-19 was observed in Assam on Saturday following the guidelines issued by the state government on August 14.

Guwahati also wore a deserted look today with people staying indoors in the fight against coronavirus.

“All permitted activities mentioned in our earlier orders shall continue to be allowed between 5 am and 9 pm between Monday and Friday. Inter-District movement of passenger vehicles and people are allowed between Monday and Friday only. Inter-District movement of vehicles is allowed with 50 per cent capacity,” the state government order read.

“City buses are allowed subject to maintenance of all Covid-19 protocols and social distancing and with 50 per cent capacity. Public transport is allowed subject to maintenance of all Covid-19 protocols and social distancing with 50 per cent capacity,” it further read.

