Assam orders probe into sound system glitch at PM Modi’s rally in Sivasagar

The Assam government on Tuesday constituted a three-member committee to probe the disruption in the public address system during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally at Sivasagar district on January 23.

Moloy Bora, commissioner and secretary (sports and youth welfare, handloom, textile and sericulture) and commissioner (central Assam division, upper Assam division) and development commissioner (hill areas), will head the inquiry.

VSP Ganjala, deputy inspector general (DIG) of police (Eastern Range) and Shyamal Kumar Bhuyan, Manager, AMTRON will be the other members in the committee.

“The committee will ascertain the fact and circumstances behind the technical glitches and disturbances in the public address system during Prime Minister’s speech at Jerenga Pathar on January 23 and whether there was any lapse on the part of the system or individuals, and if so, fix responsibility,” the government said in a statement

“The committee will also suggest measures to avoid recurrence of such incidents in future during VVIP programmes,” it added.

The committee has been asked to submit its report within 15 days.

During his speech at the event to distribute land allotment certificates to 106,000 landless families, the PM had to stop several times because of disruptions and asked the organizers to fix the public address system.

The PM will be visiting Assam again on February 7.