Assam Padma Shri awardee accused of raping minor sent to judicial custody

A Padma Shri awardee from Assam was on Friday sent to 14 days of judicial custody on charges of allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl who was in his foster care.

Uddhab Bharali, a serial innovator who had won the Padma Shri in 2019, was sent to judicial custody by the court of chief judicial magistrate of Lakhimpur district after he surrendered before it on Friday.

On Thursday the Gauhati High Court had cancelled Bharali’s anticipatory bail based on an audio-visual statement of the victim who alleged that the accused had subjected her to rape.

Last month, police in Lakhimpur district had booked the 59-year-old under section 6 of the POCSO Act for aggravated penetrative sexual assault against the 13-year-old victim and sections 376 and 354 of IPC for rape and using criminal force to outrage modesty.

But on December 28, based on a petition by Bharali, Justice Arun Dev Choudhury of Gauhati High Court granted interim bail for three-weeks to the Padma winner “considering the antecedents of the petitioner” with directions not to contact the victim or try and influence investigation.

According to details of the case, two minor girls were placed under the foster case of Bharali and his wife by the Lakhimpur district child welfare committee (CWC) in August 2020.

But in October last year, when he failed to renew the annual agreement of foster care despite repeated intimations, the CWC asked Bharali to produce both girls (one of whom had turned an adult) before them.

After Bharali took both girls to the CWC, they remained in their care since October 28 last year. In December, the CWC asked Bharali to return the foster care agreement and on December 17 they cancelled the agreement on the ground that the minor child wasn’t willing to return to Bharali’s home.

A CWC member informed on condition of anonymity that the minor disclosed that she was repeatedly raped by Bharali while she was in his home. On December 17, the CWC forwarded the matter to the district legal services authority (DLSA) who in turn conducted a medical test of the child and informed about it to the local chief judicial magistrate (CJM).

Based on the DLSA report and preliminary findings, which confirmed rape, the CJM directed the police to file a case. While the police registered the case on December 18, Bharali wasn’t arrested and it allowed him time to apply and secure interim bail on December 28.

Bharali has maintained his innocence and stated that he has some dispute with CWC chairman Anil Kumar Borah and that the FIR was filed “to humiliate and malign his reputation”. Borah, however, refuted the accusation.

