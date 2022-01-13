Home / India News / Assam Police’s new joinee packs a punch - it’s Olympic star Lovlina Borgohain
Assam Police’s new joinee packs a punch - it’s Olympic star Lovlina Borgohain

Lovlina Borgohain is the second sportsperson from the state to be appointed a DSP in Assam Police as per a new sports policy. In February last year, top sprinter Hima Das was given the same honour
Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist boxer Lovlina Borgohain after being appointed DSP in Assam Police, in Guwahati on Wednesday. (PTI)
Updated on Jan 13, 2022 05:00 PM IST
ByUtpal Parashar

GUWAHATI: Champion boxer and Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain was on Wednesday appointed by the Assam government as a deputy superintendent (DSP) in the state police force.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma presented the 24-year-old boxing star with an appointment letter at a ceremony in Guwahati. He assured her of a monthly sum of 100,000 - apart from her salary - that is meant to cover requirements for training. Sarma also said a road in Guwahati would soon be named after her.

Borgohain is the second sportsperson from the state to be appointed a DSP in Assam Police as per a new sports policy. In February last year, top sprinter Hima Das was given the same honour.

“We are very happy to appoint Borgohain in Assam Police. In the coming days, we expect that apart from pursuing her goals in her sport, she would also help boost the sports atmosphere in the state police force,” CM Sarma said.

The chief minister said considering her age and abilities, Borgohain, who is now part of the training department of the state police, can steadily climb to a senior position once she completes graduation in the coming years.

“This day will remain very memorable for me as I have joined Assam Police. I would like to thank the state government for this honour. In the coming days, I will try to do well in my sports and bring more glory to the state. I seek your blessings for all my future endeavours,” Borgohain said.

The boxer from Barpathar in Golaghat district of Assam, who won a bronze medal in the welterweight category in the Tokyo Games in Japan, has publicly made it known that she’s not content with a bronze-medal finish and go all out for gold in the 2024 Olympics in Paris, France.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Utpal Parashar

    Utpal is an assistant editor based in Guwahati. He covers all eight states of North-East and was previously based in Kathmandu, Dehradun and Delhi with Hindustan Times .

Thursday, January 13, 2022
