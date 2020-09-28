e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 28, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Assam Police seize 5 kg heroin worth Rs 25 cr in state’s biggest drug bust

Assam Police seize 5 kg heroin worth Rs 25 cr in state’s biggest drug bust

This is the fourth seizure of heroin by Karbi Anglong police since August.

india Updated: Sep 28, 2020 15:26 IST
Utpal Parashar
Utpal Parashar
Hindustan Times, Guwahati
The heroin that was seized from a truck in Assam’s Karb Anglong district on Sunday night.
The heroin that was seized from a truck in Assam’s Karb Anglong district on Sunday night.(HT PHOTO)
         

In the biggest drug bust in Assam till date, the police have seized 5 kg of smuggled heroin valued at Rs 25 crore. One person has been arrested in connection with the incident.

“This is the single biggest seizure of illicit heroin in Assam. The value of the contraband is nearly Rs 25 cr. The recovery is part of our ongoing drive against illegal drugs launched in June this year,” Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta told journalists on Monday.

The heroin was seized on Sunday night by police in Karbi Anglong district on the Assam-Nagaland border from a truck which was on its way to Guwahati from Imphal in Manipur.

One person, Ismail Ali, a resident of Jogighopa in Bongaigaon district of Assam, has been arrested for his involvement in smuggling the contraband.

“The seizure shows that our drive against drive is yielding results. The quality of the seized heroin is stated to be of very high grade. I commend the people involved in the seizure,” said Mahanta.

This is the fourth seizure of heroin by Karbi Anglong police since August. On August 5, police seized 649 gm of heroin valued at nearly Rs 20 lakh. On September 1, 936 gm of heroin valued at Rs 6.5 cr was seized and on September 15 police seized 1 kilo 40 gm of heroin and arrested three persons

tags
top news
First Covid-19 vaccine to be available in India by early 2021, says health ministry
First Covid-19 vaccine to be available in India by early 2021, says health ministry
Brahmos, Akash and Nirbhay: India rolls out its missiles to counter Chinese threat
Brahmos, Akash and Nirbhay: India rolls out its missiles to counter Chinese threat
After Rajput’s lawyer questioned CBI, agency says investigating all aspects
After Rajput’s lawyer questioned CBI, agency says investigating all aspects
Pakistan should tackle influx of outsiders in PoK, India tells UN rights body
Pakistan should tackle influx of outsiders in PoK, India tells UN rights body
Another virus from China has potential to cause disease in India: ICMR
Another virus from China has potential to cause disease in India: ICMR
Bombay HC asks Kangana to submit her tweets, objectionable video by Raut
Bombay HC asks Kangana to submit her tweets, objectionable video by Raut
Delhi airport’s T2 to resume flight operations from October 1
Delhi airport’s T2 to resume flight operations from October 1
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protestKshitij PrasadCovid 19 India TallyHappy birthday Ranbir Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In