Assam records 50% jump in drug-related cases in two months: DGP

Between June 26 and August 30, the number of drug-related cases has gone up by 49.6%. Similarly, there has been a jump of 46.13% in the number of people arrested during that period, Mahanta said.

india Updated: Sep 01, 2020 23:58 IST
Utpal Parashar
Hindustan Times, Guwahati
According to a police release, this year till August 30, the Assam Police have recovered 9.27 kg of heroin, over 3,000 kg of ‘ganja’, 8.62 kg of opium, 51,347 bottles of cough syrup and over 6.38 lakh illicit tablets. (Image used for representation).(HT FILE PHOTO.)
         

Assam has recorded a nearly 50% jump in cases related to illegal drugs in the past two months, director general of police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta informed on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference on the day of rejoining duty after recovering from Covid-19, Mahanta stated that the sharp rise in cases showed police pro-activeness in detecting those cases.

“The drive against illicit trafficking of drugs has picked up since June 26, when International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking is marked. The rise in numbers indicates police seriousness in dealing with these kinds of cases,” the DGP said.

While 401 cases were registered and 694 people arrested between January 1 to June 25, 200 cases were registered and 338 people arrested between June 26 and August 30.

According to a police release, this year till August 30, the Assam Police have recovered 9.27 kg of heroin, over 3,000 kg of ‘ganja’, 8.62 kg of opium, 51,347 bottles of cough syrup and over 6.38 lakh illicit tablets.

The recovery of heroin, ‘ganja’ and psychotropic substance tablets have gone up by 53.6%, 60.04% and 274% respectively, the release said.

“The sustained drive has weakened the network of drug traffickers. We are also probing links of international drug rackets involved in the trade and also how they are linked to trade in illegal arms as well,” Mahanta said.

The DGP said that since some cases couldn’t lead to convictions in the past due to procedural lapses, training has been imparted to police officials through webinars on how to handle drug-related cases.

