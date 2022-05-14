Assam recruits 22,958 staff in 11 govt departments, to add 26,000 more

Silchar: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday distributed appointment letters to 22,958 new recruits in 11 government departments and said that his government is on a mission to transform Assam into a top performing state in the country.

Sarma called it a momentous occasion as the government is on course to redeem its pledge to provide one lakh jobs to the youth of Assam. In its manifesto before the assembly election held last year, the BJP had promised two lakh government jobs for the people of the state. After becoming CM, Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that one lakh job will be given within a year.

“By handing over appointment letters to 22,958 recruits in 11 departments, we have tried to set a new precedent in transparent appointments to government jobs. We are on a mission to transform Assam into a top performing state and we shall count on your support to serve the people with sincerity & dedication,” Sarma wrote on Twitter after the event.

He announced that another batch of 7,000-8,000 youth will be recruited in various government departments soon. A written exam for 26,000 posts will be held in the last week of July, he informed.

The Assam CM claimed that the government had recruited genuine candidates by maintaining transparency in the process. “We want honest officers in our departments, not corrupt people. Those who have worked hard to get the job will know the value of their work. I want them to be sympathetic and hardworking,” he said.

He asked to the newly recruited police constables to take a pledge that they won’t beat the poor and won’t spare the criminals.