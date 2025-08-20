Silchar, Assam's Cachar district administration has stepped up an initiative to implement the Cha Shramik Aashray Yojana to provide resting facilities with toilets for tea workers, a release said on Wednesday. Assam: Resting facilities to be set up for Cachar tea workers

District Commissioner Mridul Yadav held a review meeting here to identify suitable land across tea estates and ensure that construction work can begin without administrative delays, it said.

The scheme for developing resting facilities for tea labourers, a flagship initiative of the Assam government’s Tea Tribes and Adivasi Welfare Department, is a direct step towards improving the daily lives of the plantation workers.

“The government has designed this project to address a long-standing need of the tea community, and the Cachar administration is fully committed to implementing it swiftly and transparently”, Yadav said.

The district administration will keep a close watch on every stage of the process to ensure quality and timely implementation, he said.

Each shelter will be built at a cost of ₹5.16 lakh, with the number of shelters to be determined by the size of the estate.

One facility will be set up for gardens up to 500 hectares, two for those between 500 and 700 hectares, and three for estates above 700 hectares.

These facilities will offer hygienic resting spaces for workers, addressing a long-felt gap in the welfare infrastructure of tea gardens.

Construction committees will be formed and bank account details finalised for the quick fund transfer from the state government, Yadav said.

"By putting these mechanisms in place early, the district administration aims to prevent procedural hurdles that often slow down welfare projects," he added.

Tea cultivation has long been central to Cachar’s economy, with its estates providing livelihoods for thousands of families.

By ensuring that basic facilities like resting shelters and toilets are available in gardens, the initiative is expected to uplift living standards and strengthen the social fabric of tea communities, the release added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.