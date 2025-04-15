Guwahati, The Assamese New Year was welcomed with festive fervour by people across the state on Tuesday, with all praying for a prosperous and fulfilling year ahead. Assam rings in New Year with Rongali Bihu festivities

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wished the people on the occasion, hoping that the Rongali, or Bohag, Bihu celebrations will reaffirm the age-old harmony in the state.

"I extend my heartiest greetings on the occasion of Rongali Bihu and Assamese New Year," Acharya said in a post on X.

"May this Rongali Bihu strengthen further our age-old harmony and bring prosperity and happiness to all," he added.

The Rongali Bihu celebrations had started on Monday with 'Garu Bihu', centring around cattle, with the first day of the month of Bohag on Tuesday marked as 'Manuh Bihu', when people greet each other.

The festivities typically continue for nearly the entire month, with the first week of Bohag dedicated to celebrating different aspects and elements of nature and people.

The CM, taking to the micro-blogging site, affirmed his government's commitment to the welfare of the people.

"Today, from Kamakhya to Kachakanti, people across Assam are welcoming the new year and celebrating Assam's success in the year gone by," he said.

"On this special day, our Govt renews its commitment to make Assam as one of Bharat's Top 5 States and ensure the welfare of every citizen," Sarma added.

Bihu songs and dances form an integral part of Rongali Bihu, with 'husori' troupes, comprising of local youngsters, a popular tradition, who visit households to perform and bless the families.

In Sivasagar, the capital of the Ahom kingdom, the first day of Bohag is celebrated with Bihu performances at the courtyard of the 'Rangghar', a historic amphitheatre.

Similar open-air performances are also organised in different parts, as people also exchange gifts and wear new clothes on the first day of Bohag.

