Assam scribe assaulted for questioning cops not wearing helmet; video surfaces

SILCHAR: A video has surfaced on social media purportedly showing a journalist in Assam’s Chirang district being assaulted by two on-duty policemen for allegedly asking them reasons for not wearing helmets.

The video purportedly showed two police personnel beating the journalist, Jayant Debnath, who is associated with a local news agency, and trying to drag him into their vehicle.

According to the journalist, the two police constables were travelling on a motorcycle without wearing helmets. He questioned them citing traffic rules and they started verbally abusing him and then assaulted him.

He alleged that they didn’t stop assaulting him though he told them that he was a journalist.

WATCH: Assam cops assault journalist for questioning them on helmets; FIR filed

“My only fault was I questioned the two policemen why they had no helmets while they were on a motorcycle,” said Debnath.

The police department immediately took action against the constables and also apologised to the journalist.

Superintendent of police of chirang district, Pranjit Borah, said, “It is unfortunate and we are sorry for what had happened. The journalist pointed out the fact that two constables were not wearing helmet. It’s a fact that these constables did something wrong, I have seen the video.”

Borah assured that action will be taken against the two constables.

“We are taking departmental action against them. Proceeding has started and they have been sent to reserve. They broke traffic rules, so MVI is also taking action,” Borah said.

Several journalists’ associations from Chirang district and other parts of Assam have condemned the incident.