Home / India News / Assam signs 2,756 cr deal with Tata Technologies to upgrade tech institutes
india news

Assam signs 2,756 cr deal with Tata Technologies to upgrade tech institutes

34 polytechnic colleges and 43 ITIs in Assam will be transformed into centres of excellence to train and empower youngsters in tune with the industry requirements.
Tata Technologies will invest <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,390 cr while the Assam government will contribute <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>366 cr with 12000 sq ft area in each technical institute in the state for setting up labs and workshops. (Twitter/Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Tata Technologies will invest 2,390 cr while the Assam government will contribute 366 cr with 12000 sq ft area in each technical institute in the state for setting up labs and workshops. (Twitter/Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Published on May 11, 2022 11:24 PM IST
Copy Link
ByUtpal Parashar

GUWAHATI: The Assam government and Tata Technologies signed a 2756 crore agreement on Wednesday to upgrade polytechnic colleges and Indian Technical Institutes (ITIs) in the state, officials said.

As part of the initiative, Tata Technologies will invest 2,390 cr while the Assam government will contribute 366 cr with 12000 sq ft area in each technical institute for setting up technology labs and workshops. Along with labs, the state government will spend 800 cr for the joint initiative.

Assam’s principal secretary (skill, employment and entrepreneurship) B. Kalyan Chakravarthy and managing director (MD) Tata Technologies Warren Harris signed the agreement under which 34 polytechnic colleges and 43 ITIs will be transformed into centres of excellence to train and empower the youngsters in tune with the industry requirements.

“Our government is committed for development of Assam. And true to this commitment, we have entered into this agreement to bring about paradigm shift for the improvement of technical education in our state,” Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on the occasion.

The chief minister said that as a result of this joint initiative, Assam will produce 15,000 to 20,000 technically qualified youngsters each year who will be able to get recruited both within the state and outside.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Utpal Parashar

    Utpal is an assistant editor based in Guwahati. He covers all eight states of North-East and was previously based in Kathmandu, Dehradun and Delhi with Hindustan Times .

Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out