Assam: Three kids killed in fire accident in Charaideo district

GUWAHATI: Three young boys, aged around 5-6 years, were killed in Assam’s Charaideo district when a thatched shed caught fire on Friday morning.

According to the police, the incident took place at Sepon under Moranhat police station around 10:30am when the boys were inside a ‘tongi ghar’ (a thatched shed usually erected in the fields).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Four young boys aged around 5-6 years were playing inside the thatched shed when it caught fire. While one of them managed to escape the other three got trapped and were burned to death,” Sudhakar Singh, Charaideo superintendent of police said.

“According to the statement of the child who managed to escape, the children were trying to light cigarettes inside the shed when the structure made of straw and bamboo caught fire,” he added.

The bodies have been sent for autopsy.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON