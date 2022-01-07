Home / India News / Assam: Three kids killed in fire accident in Charaideo district
A fourth child, also aged around 5-6 years, who was in the shed in Assam’s Charaideo district when the incident took place told police that they were trying to light up a cigarette.
Assam: Police said the three children were in a thatched shed when the fire broke out in Assam’s Charaideo district. A fourth child managed to escape the fire (Representative image) (ANI)
Published on Jan 07, 2022 06:33 PM IST
ByUtpal Parashar

GUWAHATI: Three young boys, aged around 5-6 years, were killed in Assam’s Charaideo district when a thatched shed caught fire on Friday morning.

According to the police, the incident took place at Sepon under Moranhat police station around 10:30am when the boys were inside a ‘tongi ghar’ (a thatched shed usually erected in the fields).

“Four young boys aged around 5-6 years were playing inside the thatched shed when it caught fire. While one of them managed to escape the other three got trapped and were burned to death,” Sudhakar Singh, Charaideo superintendent of police said.

“According to the statement of the child who managed to escape, the children were trying to light cigarettes inside the shed when the structure made of straw and bamboo caught fire,” he added.

The bodies have been sent for autopsy.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Utpal Parashar

    Utpal is an assistant editor based in Guwahati. He covers all eight states of North-East and was previously based in Kathmandu, Dehradun and Delhi with Hindustan Times .

Story Saved
Saturday, January 08, 2022
