Assam to enact new law allowing traditional buffalo fights to continue: Himanta

GUWAHATI: The Assam state government is planning to introduce a new law, allowing traditional buffalo fights to be held annually, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday. Buffalo fights are held at Ahatguri in Marigaon district during the Magh Bihu festival in mid-January. (AP Photo)

Inaugurating a new bridge connecting Marigaon and Jagiroad in central Assam, Sarma said that new legislation is needed to “preserve” the sport, popularly known as Moh-Juj in Assamese, which is held elaborately at Ahatguri in Marigaon district during the Magh Bihu festival in mid-January, as it is part of the state’s “rich history.”

“There’s a rich history associated with traditional buffalo fights of Ahatguri. As per Supreme Court order (which termed buffalo fights as part of tradition), our government (Bharatiya Janata Party) has decided to enact a new law whereby the buffalo fights of Ahatguri would be accorded the status of a historical sport and can be held annually,” said Sarma.

The Gauhati High Court had issued a ban on buffalo and bulbul fights in the state last year, striking down a standard operating procedure (SOP) issued by the Assam government in 2023 allowing such events.

The order issued by Justice Devashis Baruah, in response to petitions filed by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), quashed the Assam government’s standard operating procedure (SOP) dated December 27, 2023, which had allowed buffalo and bulbul (bird) fights during the Magh Bihu celebrations in January.

In 2014, the Supreme Court had ordered a ban on animal fights in religious and cultural festivals across the country. However, in May 2023, the SC overruled its 2014 ban by upholding amendments made by Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Karnataka governments to the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960 to allow traditional sports like ‘jallikattu’, ‘kambala’ and bullock cart racing.

Following this in December 2023, the Assam cabinet had approved the government’s SOP for permitting traditional buffalo and bull fights to be organised during Magh Bihu at Ahatguri in Marigaon district, Nagaon district or in any other part of Assam.

The SOP was aimed at ensuring no deliberate torture or cruelty is carried out on the animals and their well-being is provided for by the organisers during the Moh-Juj festival, an integral part of the centuries-old Assamese cultural tradition.

Despite the SC ban, buffalo fights on a smaller scale have been held in past years at the Lakshmi Nath Bezbaruah Kshetra in Ahatguri, located 90-km east of Guwahati, the most famous spot for the event, and at other locations in a much scaled down manner in comparison to earlier times.