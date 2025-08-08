Guwahati, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said all government employees will be provided ₹1,000 book allowance each in November, entailing a total expenditure of around ₹40 crore. Assam to spend RS 40 crore to give book allowance to govt staff: Himanta

Addressing a press conference after the cabinet meeting here, Sarma said the government has approved the celebration of 2025 as the 'Year of Books' with several goals.

"In the November salary of all government employees, an additional one-time grant of ₹1,000 will be provided for book purchase. We have around four lakh employees and it will require around ₹40 crore," he added.

The cabinet also decided to offer a one-time financial support to 1,000 young writers with ₹25,000 each, with a focus on those contributing to creative, scientific and academic writing, Sarma said.

"All official gifts presented at government functions should be in the form of books, fostering a culture of knowledge and intellectual enrichment," he added.

The cabinet also decided that the government shall publish a book on Bhupen Hazarika, and distribute the same to some eminent personalities and institutions of the state and across the country, the CM said.

Besides, financial support for organising book fairs, approved by the Assam Prakashan Parishad, will be provided by giving each organiser ₹5 lakh grant for district and ₹2.5 lakh for co-district headquarters.

Sarma also said that the state cabinet has approved the amendment of guidelines to increase the upper age limit of 45 years for promotion of Anganwadi Helper to Anganwadi Worker to 50 years.

"This has been done to enhance the opportunity available to Angawadi Helpers to upgrade their service tenure and conditions," he added.

Sarma also said that the cabinet has approved the enhancement of monthly ration allowances to Assam Forest Protection Force and the Frontline Staff of Wildlife Wing from ₹2,000 per month to ₹2,500 per month.

Besides, the Cabinet has decided that the reorganisation of Bodoland Territorial Council will be completed with 23 blocks.

"A new development block, namely Gobardhana Development Block, is sought to be created. Cabinet is of the view that for this block, only gazetted posts be created, whereas non-gazetted posts are to be provided by the BTC," Sarma said.

Moreover, the one-time infrastructural cost for this process will be borne by the Government of Assam, he added.

In order to boost private investment and job creation, the state cabinet has approved four investment proposals worth ₹1,843 crore, which will result in the creation of 850 jobs, the CM said.

The four companies looking to invest in Assam are Valley Strong Cements , Star Cement , Maxim Infrastructure and Real Estate and Varun Beverages , he added.

Sarma further said, "The cabinet has approved the revised estimate for construction of six district science centres cum planetariums at Majuli, Diphu, Kaliabar, Silchar, Amingaon and Bongaigaon at a sanctioned estimated cost of ₹178.129 crore."

