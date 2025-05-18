Guwahati, Assam Chief Secretary Ravi Kota has reviewed flood preparedness in the state ahead of the monsoon season and urged all departments and agencies to work in close coordination to deal with such a situation, officials said on Sunday. Assam’s flood preparedness reviewed ahead of monsoon season

Top officials of various departments and central agencies were present at the review meeting held here on Saturday, with district commissioners joining the discussion through online mode, they said.

During the meeting, Assam State Disaster Management Authority Chief Executive Officer Gyanendra D Tripathi made a comprehensive presentation on initiatives taken by the agency on various preparedness measures at the state and district levels.

He said that seven thematic meetings with various stakeholders and video conferences with all District Disaster Management Authorities for a 360-degree review of flood preparedness have been conducted.

Kota requested all the departments and agencies to work in close coordination with the ASDMA during the flood season for effective management of the deluge.

The South West Monsoon is expected to enter the North-East region early in June.

During the meeting, NDRF 1st battalion officials said that of its total 18 teams, 14 are deployed in Assam, which will be prepositioned in Cachar, Bongaigaon, Barpeta and Jorhat.

NDRF 12th battalion teams will be deployed in Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Dhemaji and Sonitpur districts, they said.

Fire & Emergency Services officials said that 639 SDRF personnel, along with 299 serviceable rescue boats, are deployed in 58 locations of the state for the ensuing monsoon season.

For smooth management during the ensuing flood season, several important decisions were taken during the meeting, the officials said.

District commissioners have been asked to utilise the services of NDRF teams, prepositioned in their jurisdictions, for capacity building of local-level responders and communities.

The Public Health Engineering Department will help urban local bodies and other agencies in providing safe drinking water to those who may be affected by floods.

The Agriculture Department has been asked to take up a special drive for the enrollment of farmers for a crop insurance scheme.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.