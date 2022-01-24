Assam’s oldest literary body attempts to reconnect with youngsters

GUWAHATI: Over a century after it came into being, the Asam Sahitya Sabha, Assam’s oldest literary-cultural organisation, is attempting a reconnect with the state’ youths in a bid to stay relevant with the times.

Headed now by Kuladhar Saikia, a retired IPS officer and a Sahitya Akademy Award winner, the organisation has started a series of events called Swadesh Swabhiman where young minds deliberate on relevant issues with the guidance of some of the state’s noted academicians and scholars.

Constituted in 1917 with the aim of development of Assamese language, literature and culture, the Asam Sahitya Sabha has been closely associated with the independence movement and all important events in Assam’s history in the past century.

But over the years, the organisation’s image has taken a beating with accusations of it becoming aloof from the society and being a select club of intellectuals and writers with not much connect to present happenings. Swadesh Swabhiman is an attempt to respond to those views.

“The basic reason behind starting the programme was to encourage the young generation to debate, discourse and study and give them a platform. They are asked to choose a topic related to Assam, research on it and speak about it within five minutes,” said Asam Sahitya Sabha president Saikia.

“The idea was to find young talents who are able to do research on a relevant topic and voice that out through strong communication skills at any platform anywhere. We want to form a group of people who can reflect on issues and represent the state,” he added.

Since the starting in November, the Asam Sahitya Sabha has organised three editions of Swadesh Swabhiman where topics have ranged from naval strategy of Ahom rulers, history of textiles and jewellery in Assam to the state’s famed mobile theatre and food habits.

“One important objective behind the programme was to make the Asam Sahitya Sabha accessible to the young generation by bringing in new ideas and using new technology. We can’t think of advancement of language and literature without participation by young generation,” said Saikia.

“I believe, the century-old organisation must open our windows and doors to allow youths to enter and take a lead as well. Otherwise, we will become old and irrelevant. The Asam Sahitya Sabha is not only about literature or writers, it’s an organisation for all who loves Assam and should be all-inclusive,” he added.

In order to help students and youths taking part in the event, the Asam Sahitya Sabha selects resource persons who are academicians and scholars of repute who guide the students on selecting topics for their speeches and point out how to do value addition in them with inputs.

“I was enthused on hearing about the idea and immediately agreed on being on board. This is a very good initiative and will give us a select group of youths who can be good public speakers and may become good intellectuals in future,” said Alok Buragohain, former vice-chancellor of Dibrugarh University and academic chairperson of Guwahati-based Royal Global University.

“The Asam Sahitya Sabha had become a moribund organisation. Besides being a bridge with youths, this initiative is a revival of sorts for it. The organisation was started by youths and now it’s reconnecting with today’s youths. This would help shed the image of being a closed group with limited access for outsiders,” he added.

While the Asam Sahitya Sabha is organising the event and giving the platform, students from various reputed colleges in Assam and those studying outside the state are also getting involved in holding the lectures and helping with preparations.

“I was involved with co-curricular activities and debates while studying in Cotton College in Guwahati. When Saikia Sir was looking for a few students to start Swadesh Swabhiman, I got a chance to be its part,” said Barnil Medhi, a student of Botany at Hindu College in Delhi.

“Prior to this it was also our feeling that there was disconnect between Asam Sahitya Sabha and students and youths. This programme will help bridge that gap a lot, but a lot more still needs to be done. We want to take this initiative to all corners of the state,” he added.

After taking part in the first edition of the event held at Cotton College in November last year where he spoke on comparison between architecture in Assam in the past with that of the other parts of India, Medhi has been involved in organising the next two editions where he also performs the role of an anchor.

“I had been associated with the second and third editions of Swadesh Swabhiman as one of the speakers. This initiative has helped us with a platform to do research and communicate with others and also get intellectual guidance from experts,” said Ananya Saikia, a student of psychology in Guwahati’s Handique Girls College.

The Asam Sahitya Sabha will soon publish the speeches delivered at the Swadesh Sabhiman events so that they can help others learn more about the state. The organisation is also trying to popularise storytelling among children. It started a bi-weekly programme with All India Radio (AIR) where popular stories from the state are aired and conducted storytelling workshops.

