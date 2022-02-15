Assault survivor moves fresh plea against Dileep petition

The survivor in 2017 actor assault case on Tuesday moved the Kerala high court with a plea to implead in actor Dileep’s petition seeking quashing of fresh case against him.

She requested the high court (HC) to hear her in detail before passing any order. The hearing has been deferred till February 21. The woman actor had sought a fresh investigation after director Balachandra Kumar’s disclosure surfaced in last December.She had also written to Chief Justice of India (CJI) on February 6 expressing concern over leak of the assault video saying her privacy as a victim was compromised. The HC on Monday had initiated a probe into this. But Dileep had contended that the latest case was a move to extend the trial and the investigating officers had “colluded” with the director for this.

He had also alleged that under the guise of fresh investigation, “a series of vindictive acts” were carried out by the probing team. He sought a declaration from the court to declare the “fresh investigation illegal and quash the first information report.” He was granted anticipatory bail in the new case last week.

Interestingly, Dileep earlier was accused of filing multiple petitions to delay the trial but now he is blaming the prosecution for making attempts to prolong the trial. In 2018, the prosecution had cited more than 10 instances on his part to delay the trial.

The new case relates to an alleged conspiracy to attack investigating officer probing the actor assault case. The case took a new turn last month after director Kumar claimed that Dileep was in possession of the woman actor’s assault video and he was privy to a conversation — conspiring to eliminate investigating officers — that allegedly took place in November 2017 at the actor’s flat in Kochi.

But Dileep said one of the investigating officers had forced the director to raise new charges against him. He said a fresh case was hoisted on him after the prosecution found that its contentions in the actor assault case were weak. The fresh case came up at a time when the trial in the actor abduction and assault case was to conclude on February 16 as per the deadline set by the Supreme Court. A leading south Indian woman actor was abducted and assaulted in a moving vehicle in Kochi in 2017.

