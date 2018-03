Counting of votes began for assembly elections in the three northeastern states of Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland on Saturday.

In Tripura, two exit polls have estimated that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) dethrone the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M)-led government that has had an uninterrupted run in the state since 1993.

BJP is likely to consolidate its power in Meghalaya and Nagaland, exit polls predict.

Polling was held for 59 of 60 assembly seats in each of the three states.

Tripura went to the polls on February 18 while elections in Meghalya and Nagaland were held on February 27.